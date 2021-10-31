Najee Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

When Najee Harris was taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, you knew that he was going to get used in the offense. What I don’t think we realized was how much he was going to be relied upon in the passing game. Harris ranks 28th overall in the NFL in receptions with 34 and he is second among running backs to only D’Andre Swift. Harris is the lead back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and he is their second receiving option. He has the same number of receptions but has four fewer targets than starting wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris gets his first glimpse of the rivalry between the Steelers and the Cleveland Browns this weekend. They are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. While this matchup is stiff, Harris’ usage in the passing game makes him a must-start each week regardless of matchup. The added value he brings in the air means that no matter how the game plays out, he can be involved.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Harris.