Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The benefit of your quarterback averaging nearly 40 passes a game is that there are a lot of targets to go around an offense. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has 50 targets through the five games that he has played. He has 34 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite target and there is inherent value in the fact that he is the primary passing offense for such a pass-heavy team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson heads into Week 8 as the overall WR28 in half-PPR scoring formats, and remember — he has only played in five games. This week, he and the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns. They are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Johnson is still averaging double-digit targets a game so that creates a solid amount of value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Johnson.