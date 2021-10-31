Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool finds himself the number two wide receiver option in this pass-heavy offense. Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely done for the year with his shoulder injury which ups the snap counts and volume for Claypool. Unfortunately, Claypool hasn’t always shown that he is ready to jostle on the outside and fight for the ball. He has only brought in 22 of his 42 targets but still has 358 receiving yards and a touchdown in the five games that he has played.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

It’s never a bad thing being a solid option in a pass-heavy scheme. Unfortunately for Claypool, he is used as a deep threat for the Steelers and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has lost some of the juice he has had to accurately get it to Claypool downfield. This week, the Steelers take on the Cleveland Browns who are giving up the 11th most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If Claypool can connect with Roethlisberger at a slightly higher clip, he will have great value the rest of the fantasy football season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Claypool this week.