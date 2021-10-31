Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Veteran tight end Eric Ebron hasn’t quite panned out for the Pittsburgh Steelers as much as they had hoped. Because of this, they drafted rookie tight end Pat Freirmuth out of Penn State to hopefully be their tight end of the future. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, neither of these players has been able to take a step above the other.

Ebron is officially inactive Sunday against the Browns as he manages a hamstring injury, which could funnel some extra targets Friermuth’s way. Heading into Week 8, Freirmuth is the TE25 in half-PPR scoring formats, and he is starting to develop a solid rapport with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. However, could he be reliable enough to start in your fantasy lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TEs Pat Freiermuth

Ebron only has 13 targets on the year while Freirmuth has 20. The positive for Freiermuth is that he caught all seven of his targets for 58 yards in the team’s last game before their bye week. Ebron seems like a lost cause for fantasy this year. Freiermuth has some intrigue in dynasty leagues, but neither play should be put in your lineup in redraft leagues this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Freiermuth.