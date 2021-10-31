Rashard Higgins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will surprisingly have their starting quarterback, though the status of WR Odell Beckham Jr. and RB Nick Chubb is still up in the air as they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Could Rashard Higgins be worth a start in fantasy leagues given the leaky Steelers secondary?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Rashard Higgins

Though Higgins has carved out sizable roles in the Browns offense during past seasons, he hasn’t done so thus far in 2021. He already has two games with zero catches — one of which featured no targets — and has topped out at four catches for 63 yards. The potential absence of Odell Beckham Jr. and/or Jarvis Landry would open up more opportunities for Higgins, but Cleveland might simply lean on the ground game given the potential return of Nick Chubb. He’s a high-risk asset for what is a relatively low ceiling.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Rashard Higgins.