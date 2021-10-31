Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns continue to battle injuries throughout their offensive depth chart. Starting quarterback Baker Mayfield will take the field Sunday, though he continues to manage a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jarvis Landry looks iffy at best to play due to a knee injury suffered during last week’s victory over the Denver Broncos. Running back Nick Chubb might return, but that too remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, another big name for Cleveland enters the weekend with an unclear outlook: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.

While Beckham played last week, he arguably had his worst game of the season. The veteran wideout caught just two of his six targets for 23 yards, though not all of the fault for the misses lies with him. With Mayfield sidelined with shoulder issues, the Browns turned to Case Keenum, a journeyman quarterback making his first start since 2019. Though Keenum could perform better with another week of starter’s reps under his belt, he remains limited as a passer.

But even if Mayfield somehow recovers in time for Sunday’s tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Beckham hardly looks like a strong play. He hasn’t caught more than five passes for 79 yards so far in 2021, and his next touchdown this year will mark his first trip to the end zone. Perhaps Beckham’s plight will improve later in the season, but right now he appears too risky to rely on in fantasy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Odell Beckham Jr., even if active.