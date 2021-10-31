Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

This Sunday, the Cleveland Browns do not expect to have starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and might have to play without lead running back Nick Chubb. The news looks similarly unclear for wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday and will need to show significant improvement in order to suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

While Landry might see little to no practice time prior to Sunday’s game, the Browns have already demonstrated that they feel comfortable playing him as long as he receives medical clearance. The veteran wideout saw limited work last week prior to coming off of injured reserve, opening the door for him to play this week so long as his body responds well.

Even so, Landry carries risk even if he does play this weekend. In Week 7, he caught five of his eight targets for just 37 yards before leaving early with a knee injury. Fantasy managers in need of a full game from Landry will probably want to look elsewhere until he returns to something approximating full health.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jarvis Landry.