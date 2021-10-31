Nick Chubb start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Welcome back, Nick Chubb! The Cleveland Browns will have their lead running back available to them as they play a critical divisional matchup on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb missed two games with a calf injury, but was removed from the team’s final injury report on Friday. Kareem Hunt remains sidelined with his own calf injury, and so it will be Chubb and D’Ernest Johnson carrying the workload, with Demetric Felton maybe getting a couple carries.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Nick Chubb

The Steelers give up the seventh fewest fantasy points to running backs, but you don’t draft Chubb to consider sitting him. If he’s healthy, you start him and don’t worry about it. Johnson is likely to take a few carries to keep Chubb fresh, especially coming off a two-week layoff. But it is hard to see Johnson taking so many as to negate much of Chubb’s traditional value. Chubb’s ceiling might be a bit limited this week, but he’s always got a tremendous floor.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chubb in all formats.