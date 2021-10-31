D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Hope you enjoyed your time starting Cleveland Browns running D’Ernest Johnson in fantasy football. If you were lucky enough to claim him off waivers, you got 166 total yards and a touchdown last week against the Denver Broncos. Unfortunately for him, Nick Chubb is back.

Chubb missed two games with a calf injury, but was removed from Friday’s final injury report and will be starting on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kareem Hunt is on injured reserve with his own calf injury, and will not be available.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

Johnson impressed last week and likely earned a decent-sized complementary role behind Chubb until Hunt gets healthy. It’s hard to envision that being enough to make him a viable fantasy option, but it will be something to watch this week. The Steelers give up the seventh fewest fantasy points to running backs, so even if Chubb were out, this would not be the greatest upside matchup.

Johnson likely will see a healthy dose of carries just to keep Chubb fresh and not rush him back, but it likely won’t be enough to justify him even in a flex spot this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Johnson this week.