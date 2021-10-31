Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

By some miracle, Browns QB Baker Mayfield doesn’t even hold an injury tag heading into Sunday despite news of a fracture on top of his already injured shoulder. Though he missed Week 7 due to the injury, the team notes that Mayfield is at 100% in terms of his function. Could he be worth a start in your fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield has had a relatively low upside for fantasy football, even when playing well, simply due to the Browns game plan. The team has the fifth-fewest pass attempts in the league while ranking third in rush attempts among NFL teams. They’re dedicated to the run, and with the potential return of Nick Chubb, that will continue to be the plan in Week 8.

Mayfield is averaging just 15.76 points per game and has only exceeded 20 fantasy points once so far this year. The upside is limited even when Mayfield is fully healthy, let alone while he manages a chronic shoulder injury in his non-throwing arm that could knock him out with any big hit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Baker Mayfield can be started as a mid-range QB2 in two-quarterback or superflex leagues. He should sit in all other formats.