DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, but have a favorable matchup against the winless Detroit Lions in Week 8. It will be a much better opportunity for DeVonta Smith, facing a pass defense that gave up 334 receiving yards last game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Similar to the other four losses for the Eagles this season, the final score was quite deceiving. Philadelphia was down 30-7 late in the fourth quarter which led to more desperation pass attempts from Jalen Hurts and the rest of the offense, ultimately salvaging days of a few players for fantasy managers — Smith and Dallas Goedert in particular. Smith was targeted nine times and tallied just 8.6 fantasy points in half-point PPR formats, though his usage suggests that he has a legitimate shot to erupt against the Lions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Smith.