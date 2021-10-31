Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Kenny Gainwell could be one of the top waiver wire adds this week, especially with Miles Sander dealing with an ankle injury. Gainwell should play an integral part in the Eagles’ running game on Sunday against Detroit.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

The rookie running back had step in for Sanders, who left the first quarter of Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. Gainwell had 20 yards on five carries, along with four receptions (eight targets) for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The former Memphis running back scored 14.1 fantasy points, which was his third-highest fantasy football performance. The versatile running back will likely play a role in both the receiving and running games against the Lions. Detroit’s defense is giving up a league-high six receiving touchdowns and 24.4 fantasy points per game (second-most in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a solid FLEX option for Week 8, then Gainwell is good running back to pick up. We’ve seen Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni use him throughout the season and we should expect the same on Sunday.