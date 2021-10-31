Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles haven’t provided much hope to fantasy managers in the first half of the year. On the bright side, the team’s implosion this season might lead to better numbers for certain players in the offense. One who could benefit most from such an event is Quez Watkins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Though Jalen Reagor had a sweet touchdown grab in garbage time last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Watkins has been the clear No. 2 deep threat for Jalen Hurts, averaging 19.3 yards per catch — trailing only Ja’Marr Chase, Deonte Harris and Henry Ruggs in that category. He has posted 348 receiving yards and 18 catches, but still awaits the first TD of his second campaign. The 23-year-old speed demon has a solid chance to kick it into high gear against an inferior Detroit Lions defense in Week 8. Still, the obvious big-play upside hasn’t generated enough fantasy scoring production on a weekly basis to label him a starter.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For now, bench Watkins.