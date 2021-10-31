Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Dallas Goedert was the Philadelphia Eagles’ receiving leader in an ugly 33-22 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. After playing 93 percent of snaps on the afternoon, look for Goedert’s numbers to mightily improve against the Detroit Lions in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert didn’t have the breakout performance that many predicted in his first showing since Zach Ertz was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He finished with three catches for 70 yards on five targets but was stuck on a lone reception for 24 yards until the game started to get out of hand.

The Eagles have gradually become a pass-first team, and if their 2021-22 campaign has told us anything, they will be playing from behind in many more matchups as the season progresses. (Worth noting: Miles Sanders has been placed on IR, so he’ll be out for at least the next three weeks.) For better or worse, the Eagles might be forced to air it out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

No other Eagles tight end saw a target in Week 7, and that should continue to be the story moving forward. Fantasy managers should buy into Goedert’s insane upside, and start him against a porous Detroit defense.