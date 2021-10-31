Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Jamaal Williams may be the most entertaining member of the Detroit Lions on social media, but he hasn’t been the most entertaining for your fantasy lineups. What started out as a relative split in usage between Williams and starter D’Andre Swift, has largely shifted in Swift’s favor leaving Williams behind. Williams isn’t in a bad spot, but lowered usage isn’t a good thing. So far through seven games, Williams has 71 rushing attempts for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He also has caught 16 of his 18 targets for an additional 99 yards. While he averages about 10 carries per game, it is his lack of involvement in the passing game that caps the ceiling of his value. Swift leads all running backs in targets so far this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

All that being said, Williams does have a good matchup this weekend in the Philadelphia Eagles. They are giving up the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs so there should be enough action here for Swift and Williams to get good games here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Williams.