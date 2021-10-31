Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The beauty of fantasy football is that even with a team that is real-life bad, they could still have some value when it comes to fantasy assets. Unfortunately, this hasn’t panned out so far for the Detroit Lions and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is a rookie out of USC and doesn’t have a ton of competition in the wide receiver room. He is second among wide receivers on the team in targets with 33. He has caught 24 of those targets for 204 yards but hasn’t found the endzone yet. So what’s the problem? Well, after seeing at least seven targets in three straight games, St. Brown put up a doughnut in the Lions' last game. I don’t mean he had zero fantasy points or zero receptions. He wasn’t even targeted. That does not inspire confidence for fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown doesn’t carry much weekly fantasy value. Overall, he is the WR74 in half-PPR scoring with 34.4 total fantasy points. This week, he and the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing wide receivers. Even if he jumps back to his seven target usage, this matchup is too poor to give St. Brown any value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT St. Brown.