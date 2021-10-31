Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

In a strange turn of events, wide receiver Kalif Raymond is the Detroit Lions' number one wide receiver after seven weeks. Just like we predicted all offseason (typed sarcastically). Raymond has emerged as a player that was able to develop decent rapport with quarterback Jared Goff. Through seven games, he has 26 receptions on 39 targets for 334 yards and two touchdowns. If you are going to roster any Lions wide receiver, Raymond appears to be the safest option.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond and the Lions take on the Philadelphia Eagles this week. The Eagles are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even though Raymond has carved out a nice role in the passing game for himself, this matchup isn’t going to do him any favors. There are only two teams on bye this week so hopefully, you aren’t that desperate for a wide receiver plug-in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Raymond.