TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Week 8 has two teams on bye but unfortunately, those teams house two of the best tight ends in fantasy football in Mark Andrews and Darren Waller. Tight-end replacements are few and far to come by so don’t overthink this decision too much. If you happen to roster Detroit Lions tight end TJ Hockenson, you should play him this week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Through seven games so far this season, he leads the team in targets and is second in both receptions and receiving yards. He has great usage on a bad team that is often having to pass in late-game situations.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE TJ Hockenson

Hockenson is the overall TE6 in half-PPR scoring formats so far this season. Hockenson has only had two games this season with fewer than eight targets. His usage is going to be tough to beat so throw him in your lineup. Still not convinced? The Eagles are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Hockenson has the volume and a good matchup and you can’t ask for much more.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Hockenson.