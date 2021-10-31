Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Darrell Henderson has been the bona fide leader in the Los Angeles Rams backfield and will look to notch his fifth touchdown of the season in Week 8. The Rams are set for a matchup with the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Coming in ranked as the overall RB14 in standard-scoring formats, Henderson has been a solid source of point production for fantasy managers — averaging 14.2 points per contest. The Rams continue to utilize the third-year ball carrier in creative ways, and Sony Michel’s presence hasn’t staggered his performances in the slightest.

Henderson has vastly improved from a season ago as a runner/pass catcher, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 15 receptions for 138 yards. He’s gotten at least 13 or more rushing attempts every time out, and it doesn’t appear he’ll be slowing down in the weeks ahead.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Henderson safely as an RB1/RB2.