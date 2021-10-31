Sony Michel start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel had a quiet Week 7 against the Detroit Lions and will be trying to make some noise against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Since Darrell Henderson Jr. returned from the injury list a few weeks ago, Michel has not had a big role in the Rams’ ground game. The former New England Patriots running back recorded four yards on two carries and scored 0.4 fantasy points last week against the Lions. It was the third game this season that Michel has put up less than a point in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Michel is only averaging 5.36 fantasy points per game, which is not enough production to warrant a roster spot. The Rams will be facing a Texans’ defense that is giving up 22.1 fantasy points per game to running backs this season. However, it’s tough to think that Michel will factor into points this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless Henderson Jr. is ineffective or suffers an injury, Michel is sitting for Week 8.