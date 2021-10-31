Robert Woods start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Even though he did not score a touchdown last week against the Lions, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods still made a noticeable impact. He’ll look to have another good game against the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Robert Woods

The veteran wide receiver had another solid week at the office against the winless Detroit Lions. Woods recorded six receptions (six targets) for 70 yards and 15 fantasy points. He along with Cooper Kupp are one of the better wide receiver duos in the NFL and they give opposing defenses fits weekly.

In his last three games, Woods is averaging 17.7 fantasy points per game, which is borderline WR1 production. The veteran wideout will have a favorable matchup against the Texans, who are allowing 21 fantasy points per game this season to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Woods is definitely a must-start this week against a below-average Texans’ secondary.