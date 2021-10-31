Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season and just had his fourth 100-yard receiving game last week. He’ll look to add to that total on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

The Texans defense will try to make sure that Kupp doesn’t beat them on Sunday, but they’ll likely won’t have a lot of success. Last week against the Detroit Lions, Kupp had 10 receptions (13 targets) for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored a season-high 37.6 fantasy points.

It was the second consecutive week that Kupp had over 100 receiving yards and 30 fantasy points. The former Eastern Washington standout has been a machine and should be able to dominate the Texans’ secondary that has allowed three touchdowns to wide receivers in the last two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp is an easy must-start in this spot as Matthew Stafford’s favorite target on offense.