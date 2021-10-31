Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee had another solid week against the Detroit Lions in Week 7. He’ll now try to replicate that performance on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

If you have Higbee on your fantasy team, this week’s game against the Texans could be a nice breakout spot for him. Last week against the Lions, the 28-year-old tight end had five receptions (eight targets) for 46 yards and 9.6 fantasy points. It was the second straight week that Higbee had five receptions in a game.

Higbee will have a favorable matchup against the Texans’ defense on Sunday, which has struggled to defend tight ends. Houston is allowing a league-leading six touchdowns, 418 yards (eighth-most in the NFL), and 12.8 fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the way the veteran tight end has played lately plus this Sunday’s matchup, Higbee is a start.