Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Los Angeles Rams second-year wide receiver Van Jefferson found the end zone last week against the Detroit Lions. Jefferson is starting to create a niche and role for himself as the Rams’ third wide receiver.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

The former Florida Gators wide receiver has been receiving a consistent amount of targets since Week 3 against the Buccaneers. In his last five games, the young wideout is averaging 5.4 targets per game.

Last week against Detroit, Jefferson produced four receptions (seven targets) for 43 yards and scored a touchdown. He also scored 14.3 fantasy points, making it his third double-digit fantasy performance this season. Jefferson is not a top-three option in the Rams’ offense as that goes to Darrell Henderson Jr., Cooper Kupp, and Robert Woods. However, when given the chance, he can make a few plays.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a lower-tier FLEX play, then Jefferson wouldn’t be a bad option for Week 8.