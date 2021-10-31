David Johnson start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans haven’t been able to sustain much fantasy relevance. This isn’t more evident anywhere more than the running back room. With too many mouths to feed, the Texans aren’t able to let a hot hand get hot. Johnson only has 27 rushing attempts on the season and hasn’t even gotten that much of an uptick in the receiving game. On his rushing attempts, he has 104 rushing yards and hasn’t found the endzone. Through the air, he has caught 19 of 24 targets for 154 yards and a touchdown. There is workload here, but Johnson hasn’t done enough to win the starting job outright and it caps the value of his ceiling. Starting running back Mark Ingram was traded on Wednesday. Theoretically, either Johnson or Phillip Lindsay should see an uptick in work.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB David Johnson

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t actually as stout against running backs as you may think because they are giving up the 15th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Unfortunately, Johnson’s lack of consistent usage makes him completely touchdown-dependent and with only one on the season, you can’t count on that this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Johnson, but keep an eye on his workload with the Ingram trade.