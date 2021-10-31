Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

There was a path for Phillip Lindsay to become the starting running back for the Houston Texans, but he hasn’t been able to make it happen. Unfortunately, the expectations that he would be able to do something with the workload have fallen well short of where they were. Lindsay is second on the team in rushing attempts with 38, but he only has 97 rushing yards for only 2.6 yards per carry. This isn’t doing him any favors and isn’t getting him any extra playing time. That being said, starting running back Mark Ingram was traded on Wednesday so theoretically one of either Johnson or Lindsay should see an added boost in workload.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay does have two touchdowns on the year, but he isn’t very involved in the run game. He also only has four targets in the passing game so he isn’t really doing anything well to get him into your lineup. The Los Angeles Rams present a decent matchup, but none of the Texans' running backs are poised to take advantage.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Lindsay, but monitor workload with the Ingram trade.