Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans’ leading rusher this season has been veteran back Mark Ingram. Through seven games, Ingram has 92 rushing attempts for 294 yards and a touchdown. He has offered some limited volume value in deeper leagues, but given how bad the Texans have been, it’s not surprising his value is low.

And yet now, things have taken a change for the uncertain. The Texans dealt Ingram back to the team he spent much of his career with. The New Orleans acquired Ingram in a trade this week and then signed him to a one-year contract extension through 2022. The one-time first round pick is back and will serve as a backup to Alvin Kamara.

Fantasy football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

So what does this all mean for fantasy? Well, we know that barring a Kamara injury, he will not get anywhere near the work he got in Houston. He might end up turning into an intriguing TD-only league value play, but otherwise there’s just not much there.

This week, the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’ll look to control the clock and keep Tom Brady and the Bucs prolific offense off the field. There’s modest upside in truly the deepest of dynasty leagues, but there’s little reason to start Ingram in most leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ingram.