Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

There are practically no fantasy-relevant players on the Houston Texans. Outside of wide receiver, Brandin Cooks that is. Cooks has been a bright spot among dim prospects around him. Through seven games so far, Cooks has 45 receptions on 64 targets for 502 yards which all are leading the team. He has at least five targets in every game this season and he has at least 7 in every game, but one. He is the best receiver on the Texans and he is the most used which adds to his value.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

The problem for Cooks is that he plays the Los Angeles Rams this week. With the Rams comes shutdown cornerback Jalen Ramsey who likely will keep an eye on Cooks. The Rams are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this year. Cooks has a tough matchup, but because he is so used he deserves to be started this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Cooks this week.