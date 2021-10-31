 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers
Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium.
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts hope to get some revenge against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 after losing to the their AFC South rivals in Week 3. The Colts struggled out of the gate but have now won two straight games and could be in the wild-card mix in the AFC. Indy’s tight ends have been fairly quiet to start the season but could have some fantasy relevance going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox had a touchdown in Week 7 and looks to be the better tight end in fantasy circles so far. Doyle is targeted at about the same rate but both players are well outside the top three in terms of offensive options. The Colts also run the ball a lot, so there’s not a lot of natural volume for these pass catchers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Mark Andrews and Darren Waller on a bye this week, there could be some managers who have no choice when it comes to playing a Colts tight end. Alie-Cox is the preferred start over Doyle, but ideally managers can find another option on a more pass-heavy team.

