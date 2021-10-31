Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts hope to get some revenge against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 after losing to the their AFC South rivals in Week 3. The Colts struggled out of the gate but have now won two straight games and could be in the wild-card mix in the AFC. Indy’s tight ends have been fairly quiet to start the season but could have some fantasy relevance going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox had a touchdown in Week 7 and looks to be the better tight end in fantasy circles so far. Doyle is targeted at about the same rate but both players are well outside the top three in terms of offensive options. The Colts also run the ball a lot, so there’s not a lot of natural volume for these pass catchers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Mark Andrews and Darren Waller on a bye this week, there could be some managers who have no choice when it comes to playing a Colts tight end. Alie-Cox is the preferred start over Doyle, but ideally managers can find another option on a more pass-heavy team.