AJ Brown start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans have to be excited to have AJ Brown back so that they can finally see the duo of Brown and Julio Jones in action. This duo set high expectations when the team acquired Jones, but they haven’t really gotten off to a strong start. Brown has had some stomach trouble that has kept him out of some action and practice. He had his best game of the season last week though as he caught eight of nine targets for 133 yards and a touchdown. Brown will look to ride that momentum against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR AJ Brown

On the season, Brown has 25 receptions on 43 targets for 354 yards and two receiving touchdowns which are all team leads if not tied for the team lead. The Colts are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so this is a great matchup for Brown to continue to build off of.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Brown. Julio Jones is out for Week 8, so he should continue to see success and volume against the Colts.