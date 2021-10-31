Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

When you have AJ Brown and Julio Jones on your team you assume the quarterback could be fantasy relevant. Unfortunately for the Tennessee Titans and Ryan Tannehill, that hasn’t sustainably been the case. The Titans in real life are having a solid year. but Tannehill hasn’t taken the expected leap in fantasy football with his new wide receiver around him. Through seven games so far, Tannehill has completed 65.1% of his passes for 1,737 yards and seven touchdowns to five interceptions. The yardage looks great, but the seven passing touchdowns are averaging out to one a game and that needs an uptick for him to see any sort of fantasy relevance.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill is the overall QB18 in fantasy football so far. He plays the Indianapolis Colts who are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Tannehill is a borderline start this week so if you are suffering from injuries to your quarterbacks you can throw him out there if needed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tannehill unless you are suffering from quarterback injuries or need a bye-week fill-in for Lamar Jackson.