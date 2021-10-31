Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

When the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the passing game should be a top priority for Frank Reich and the home team.

Against a solid run defense, expect a heavy dose of throwing the ball from Carson Wentz and company. So what does that mean for Michael Pittman Jr. from a fantasy perspective and should fantasy managers throw him into their lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. is the leading pass-catcher on the Colts roster, hauling in 35 catches for 508 yards and two scores. His target number is massive too, getting 50 balls thrown his way this year, which is far more than anybody else on the roster. He’s scored both his touchdowns in the last three weeks and in a downpour on Sunday night he still managed to go for 105 yards and a score thanks to four catches on four targets. He has two 100+ yard games this season and is averaging nearly 15 yards per reception.

The matchup should be good for him this week too, with the Titans ranking last in the NFL in terms of fantasy points given up to wide receivers. So far this season they’ve allowed 1583 yards to opposing wideouts and 10 touchdowns this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the matchup against a defense reeling against the pass, Pittman should get a lot of targets and haul in a good amount of them. He’ll stay hot this week after one of his best games of the season last week.

Start him.