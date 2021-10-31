Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans and their tough run defense this weekend at Lucas Oil Stadium.

So against that stout run defense, the Colts should probably take to the air on offense. So what does that mean for Zach Pascal and should fantasy managers put him in their lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Pascal is the second leading receiver on the roster, getting 218 yards on the season and scoring three times, the most out of any receiver. His target number is pretty high, with 35 on the season and he’s hauled in 21 of them. His QB, Carson Wentz, has been playing better as of late and seems to be good for two passing scores each game.

The matchup is favorable too, the Titans talented run defense is fantastic but their pass defense leaves a lot to be desired. They’re the worst defense in the NFL in terms of giving up fantasy points to receivers. They’re giving up an average of 48.3 yards per game to opposing wideouts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The matchup is extremely favorable here, even though Pascal hasn’t had a ton of yards in any given game. Still the Titans defense should be able to have a big game in this one if Wentz is on.

Start him