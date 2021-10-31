Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts welcome in one of the hottest teams in the NFL this week when the Tennessee Titans come to town.

Tennessee owns one of the best run defenses in the NFL, but the Colts ground game has been solid this season. But what should fantasy owners do with RB Nyheim Hines in their lineup this weekend?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines is the second leading rusher on the Colts, but he hasn’t done anything remarkable this season. He has just 115 yards all season and just one touchdown on the ground. His high yardage number this season 34 yards, which he hit in the first week of the season. In the last four games, he hasn’t run for more than 18 yards in a single game.

He’s definitely a bigger threat out of the backfield as a pass-catcher, but he still doesn’t have a score through the air this season. He’s seen his target share go down dramatically too. He saw 16 targets through the first three weeks of the season, but since then he has just eight targets in the following four weeks and has caught just four passes for 12 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hines hasn’t shown fantasy managers that there’s a real reason to insert him in their lineup, especially not since the first week of the season. He’s a weapon as a pass-catcher, but he hasn’t had targets recently.

Sit him