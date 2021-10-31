Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

When the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon, Jonathan Taylor should get a ton of carries as the bellcow for Indy.

He’s had a productive season, but what should fantasy managers do with the second-year back against a good Titans run defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor got out to a bit of a slow start this season, not scoring his first touchdown or 100+ rushing yard performance until Week 4 of the season. Since then though, he’s been on fire. He’s eclipsed the century mark on the ground in three of his last four outings and has scored five touchdowns during that span. He’s getting about 15-20 carries per game, though he’s not really been much of a factor in the passing game.

Though he’ll be up against a tough defensive unit this week, much tougher than the two previous games against Houston and San Francisco. Tennessee is a top-10 defense in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, giving up just 20.19 points per game to all backs on the opposing team. They’ve given up over 100 yards on the ground to their opponents just twice this year and have only allowed five scores on the ground all year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While Taylor is hot right now, the Titans defense is really good against the run. It’s going to be a tough ask for him to get going Sunday afternoon. He’s still one of the best backs in the NFL though but set your expectations realistically. He’s probably going to not pop off the way he normally does.

Start him, but expect a smaller output