Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts are fresh off a wild win on Sunday Night Football and they’ll welcome in the Tennessee Titans, one of the hottest teams in the NFL, this week.

Colts QB Carson Wentz has had a solid, but unmiraculous season. His efficient play has seen him throw for 13 touchdowns and just one interception. But what should fantasy managers do with the veteran QB in their lineup this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

The NDSU graduate is on a bit of a hot streak. Even in monsoon-like conditions, he still managed to throw for two scores and run for another one on Sunday night in San Francisco. In the last four weeks, Wentz has tossed two touchdown passes apiece and he hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 2 of the season. Still, he’s not dominating on the yardage front, throwing for over 250 yards just twice this season, though he did have a great game throwing for 402 yards a few weeks ago against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Titans, while hot, have one of the worst defenses in the NFL in terms of allowing fantasy points to opposing QBs. They’re giving up an average of 20.6 fantasy points per game and rank 27th in the league. Heading into this week, Wentz is averaging about 17 fantasy points per game, so don’t be shocked if there’s an uptick this week, especially because he won’t have to deal with bad weather again since this game is taking place indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Wentz hasn’t been putting up a ton of yards this season, but it seems like he’s always going to find the endzone two times or more each game. Tennessee’s defense is giving up a solid chunk of fantasy points to the opposing signal caller though, so don’t be too scared by the lack of yards each week.

Start him as a QB2 or in 12+ team leagues