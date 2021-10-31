Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

After bye week to rest up, quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be looking to shake off a tough loss to the Ravens regain some of the momentum they had earlier in the fall. They’re at home against a New England Patriots defense that isn’t going to make things easy.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert had just one touchdown pass in their Week 6 loss to the Ravens, as well as a season-low 195 yards. He also threw his first interception since the second week of the season in that one.

The Patriots defense is not exactly a soft landing. They’re giving up an average of just over 16 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, with 10 passing touchdowns allowed along with eight interceptions.

Despite the matchup, it’s reasonable to expect a better outing from Herbert this week. He might not throw four touchdown passes like he’s done twice earlier this season, but he should be able to toss a couple, making him a solid middle tier option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Justin Herbert.