Mac Jones start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots have little reason to be disappointed in what they’ve seen from rookie quarterback Mac Jones so far. He’s finding success in a scaled back offense. Jones and the Patriots take on the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones is coming off his best game of the season. He threw for a season-high 307 yards last week, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But that was against the Jets. The Chargers are a different story.

Los Angeles has given up just nine touchdown passes to opposing signal callers this season, while picking them off six times. Jones has six interceptions in six games so far, so Los Angeles’ ability to pick off quarterbacks is definitely a concern. That’s going to keep his fantasy outlook for Week 8 somewhat depressed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones’ ceiling in this game is just too low to start him, unless you’re hurting for quarterback help.