Mike White start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will start Mike White at quarterback as Zach Wilson is sidelined with a strained PCL. White saw extensive time filling in last weekend in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots, and here’s a look at what to do with him ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Mike White

White completed 20 of 32 passes in relief for 202 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a 54-13 loss to the Patriots last weekend. The Jets moved the ball down the field for a touchdown in the first drive of the second half before consecutive drives ended in interceptions, though New England had the game won in the first half. White will go up against a Bengals defense that ranks No. 17 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

White is not usable no matter the fantasy format this weekend. Look elsewhere for a quarterback.