Joe Burrow start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals grabbed a big 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7 as they improve to 5-2, now sitting in first place int he AFC North, just ahead of the Ravens. They’re now on a two-game winning streak as they take on a struggling New York Jets team in Week 8 play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Burrow had his best performance of the season against the Ravens, throwing 23-for-38 for 416 yards and three touchdowns. He turned up the heat in the second half, connecting with CJ Uzomah and Ja’Marr Chase in the third quarter to put the game out of reach for Baltimore, ending a five-game losing streak against the Ravens in the process. With a total of 17 touchdowns through seven games, he’ll go up against a Jets team that’s 1-5 on the season in a favorable Week 8 matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Joe Burrow should be considered a top-10 QB especially against the Jets. Fantasy managers should be starting him in Week 8.