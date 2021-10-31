Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals recorded a huge 41-17 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, snapping the Bengals’ five-game losing streak against the Ravens. The victory propelled them to the top of the AFC North as they take on a struggling New York Jets in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Mixon ran the ball 12 times for 59 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Ravens. He wasn’t targeted at all by QB Joe Burrow, which was a stark contrast from Week 6 when Burrow sent six passes his way. While it was a decent performance for the Bengals, fantasy managers were a little disappointed as he only brought in about 12 fantasy points, as opposed to his 26.3 points in PPR leagues from Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Though he’s been splitting carries with Samaje Perine since his ankle injury, Mixon is still the go-to running back in Cincinnati and should be started in all fantasy leagues.