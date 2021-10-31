Ja’Marr Chase start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Ravens with a 41-17 final score in Week 8, ending a five-game losing streak against Baltimore. The Bengals jumped to the top of the AFC North with the win, and will look to extend their winning streak to three as they take on the New York Jets in Week 8.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase caught eight of his 10 targets for an impressive 201 yards and an 82-yard touchdown, marking his best performance of the season so far. The rookie is one of the top wideouts in the league right now, and his ceiling only continues to rise. He’s sitting at 35 receptions and 754 total yards with six touchdowns through just seven games this season as he continues to impress and delight fantasy managers across all leagues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chase is a no-brainer and should be starting in all leagues in Week 8 against the Jets.