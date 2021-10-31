Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Tyler Boyd is the most experienced returning wide receiver that the Cincinnati Bengals have. I thought that this meant that Boyd would play an influential part in this offense and continue to get his chance to shine along with some younger receivers. I was half-right. He is getting a shot, but he is definitely getting outshined by teammate Ja’Marr Chase so far this season. Through the team’s seven games so far, Boyd is second with receptions, targets and receiving yards, but only has one touchdown so far on the season. He has 32 receptions on 45 targets for 329 yards and that lone touchdown. He trails Chase by three receptions and 425 receiving yards for the team leads.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

In half-PPR scoring formats, Boyd is the overall WR47. Even with being second on the team in targets, he needs larger batches of receiving yards and/or to find the endzone at a more consistent clip for him to retain fantasy value. This week, Boyd plays the New York Jets defense which is actually giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Inconsistent usage and a tough matchup spell a bench spot for Boyd.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Tyler Boyd this week.