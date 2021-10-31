Tee Higgins start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Second-year wide receiver Tee Higgins hasn’t been able to capture the momentum that he started during his rookie season. Part of that has been the emergence of new rookie wideout Ja’Marr Chase, but Higgins just isn’t getting as used as we had hoped. Higgins has played in five games so far this season and is third on the team in receptions, targets, receiving yards and touchdowns. His usage is solid for the five games that he has played, but when you compare his numbers with Chase’s it’s scary. Chase has 10 more receptions, but 498 more receiving yards than Higgins so far this season. It seems like Chase is developing into the wide receiver that the Cincinnati Bengals were hoping they had in Higgins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tee Higgins

Because he has only played in five games, Higgins heads into Week 8 as the overall WR51 in half-PPR scoring formats. He draws a tough matchup this week against the New York Jets and yes you read that right. The Jets defense is giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Higgins this week.