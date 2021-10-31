CJ Uzomah start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2021 NFL season. The mockery of their taking wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase instead of bolstering their offensive line is completely gone and the Bengals are rolling atop the AFC North through seven games. Quarterback Joe Burrow seems to have recovered nicely from his season-ending injury last year and he is not having any trouble completing passes. Tight end CJ Uzomah is fourth on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards, but he is second on the team with five receiving touchdowns. He has become a reliable redzone threat for Burrow which ups his value.

I said last week that you should sit Uzomah and he turned around and put up 91 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately for me, I am going to double down and say that you shouldn’t start Uzomah, but it is solely because there are 12 tight ends that I think have better weeks this week. Yes, he is the overall TE10 in half-PPR scoring, but he is extremely touchdown dependent with his fantasy performances. The New York Jets even present a good matchup giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. He is just too risky of a play if you don’t have to make it.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Uzomah unless you are needing a fill-in for Darren Waller or Mark Andrews who are on bye.