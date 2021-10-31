Michael Carter start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

Running back Michael Carter might be one of the only usable New York Jets players from a fantasy football perspective this weekend. He will go up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8, but we’ll see how this offense performs with a new quarterback.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards in last weekend’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots. He also did quite a bit of damage in the passing game, catching 8 of 9 targets for 67 yards, all of which led the team. Zach Wilson went out with an injury, and Mike White will be the starter on Sunday. Carter will go up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks No. 7 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Carter is a low-end running back No. 3 option. He cannot count on that much of a workload in the passing game, but he should see a decent workload if the Jets can keep this game somewhat competitive.