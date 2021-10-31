Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback on Sunday due to an injury to Zach Wilson, and Mike White will lead the offense. Here’s a look at what that means for wide receiver Elijah Moore heading into the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore was targeted six times last weekend in the Jets’ 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots but finished with just one reception for 13 yards. He salvaged his fantasy day with one rushing attempt that went for 19 yards and a touchdown. All Jets pass catchers should be downgraded with the change at quarterback, and Moore will go up against the Bengals defense that ranks No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s very difficult to go into the weekend with any confidence in Moore to be a fantasy contributor. You can find better wide receiver options in Week 8.