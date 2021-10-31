Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets will have a new look offensively on Sunday as Mike White will get the start at quarterback over an injured Zach Wilson. If you’re a fantasy manager with wide receiver Jamison Crowder on the roster, here’s an overview of what to expect heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder was targeted six times and caught four passes for 34 yards in last weekend’s 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots. He has appeared in three games this season and has 15 receptions for 119 yards with a touchdown. Crowder will go up against a Cincinnati defense that ranks No. 17 in passing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fantasy managers should have better options than Crowder this weekend. He is only usable in the deepest of leagues becuase it’s tough to be too confident with so much inexperience at quarterback.