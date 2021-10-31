Damien Harris start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots are on the road this week to play the Los Angeles Chargers. As underdogs, they’ll need to lean on running back Damien Harris against a Chargers team that’s been vulnerable against the run.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Damien Harris

Harris is riding a hot streak into this one. Last week against the Jets, he posted his best game of the season, rushing for 106 yards on just 14 carries and scoring twice. He even caught two passes for seven yards. That was the second week in a row that Harris has reached triple digits. And he could easily do it again this week.

The Chargers are giving up an average of more than 28 fantasy points per week to opposing backfields. So far this season, they’ve let running backs score eight rushing touchdowns, tied for second-most in the NFL, and one receiving touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Damien Harris.