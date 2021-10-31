Brandon Bolden, JJ Taylor start or sit: Week 8 fantasy football advice

As is tradition, the New England Patriots are using a group of running backs to make their offense work this season. While Damien Harris leads the bunch as the main guy on early downs, Brandon Bolden and, more recently, JJ Taylor, are getting tossed into the mix too. The Patriots travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RBs Brandon Bolden, JJ Taylor

Bolden had a big game in Week 7 against the Jets as the team’s primary pass catcher out of the backfield. He caught six passes on seven targets for 79 yards and a touchdown. That was his first score of the year and a season high in yardage. Taylor came out of nowhere to spell Harris, running for 21 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.

The Chargers have been vulnerable on the ground to opposing running backs, tied for the second most rushing touchdowns allowed to the position. But they’ve been more successful against running backs as pass catchers, giving up just 161 yards and a touchdown on 32 catches.

Bolden’s appeal as a flex this week in PPR leagues takes a hit given the matchup. Taylor’s fantasy appeal is hard to gauge because his usage has been inconsistent all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both players this week.